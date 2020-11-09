Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer True North Management Group is offering for sale the 209,904-square-foot Calverton Tower office building in Beltsville, Md, some 20 miles northeast of Washington, DC The White Plains, NY, company has hired Transwestern to market...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Stockbridge Capital Group has bought the Wildwood Ridge Apartments, a 546-unit apartment property in Atlanta for $1135 million, or about $207,875/unit The San Francisco private investment company bought the complex, at...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Passco Cos has paid $76 million, or about $222,874/unit, for the 341-unit Tapestry Cypress Creek apartments in Land O’Lakes, Fla, about 20 miles north of Tampa, Fla The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property,...
Triangle Business Journal Laulima Capital Investors has paid $537 million, or about $33563/sf, for a 160,000-square-foot office building in Durham, NC The Keith Corp sold the property, which sits on 125 acres at 2635 East Highway 54 It opened two...
South Florida Business Journal The Palms at Davie, a 340-unit apartment property in south Florida has sold for $791 million, or about $232,647/unit Black Creek Group of Denver bought the complex from an affiliate of CIM Group of Los Angeles The...
South Florida Business Journal Badia Spices has bought a 312,456-square-foot warehouse at 2200 NW 112th Ave in Sweetwater, Fla, for $44 million, or about $14082/sf The family-owned manufacturer of spices, seasonings, marinades and sauces bought the...
South Florida Business Journal A Delaware-registered company has paid $162 million, or about $14224/sf, for a 113,891-square-foot warehouse in Doral, Fla Members of the Rincon family sold the industrial property, which sits on six acres at 1910 NW...
Dallas Morning News JLL has been hired to market for sale the Park 20 distribution center in Lancaster, Texas, about 18 miles south of Dallas Huntington Industrial Partners developed the 468,300-square-foot industrial property, on Houston School...
REBusiness Online Thayer Manca Residential has bought the 424-unit Entrada Apartments in Tucson, Ariz, for $655 million, or $154,481/unit The Seattle real estate investment company purchased the 28-building property, at 4545 North Via Entrada, from...