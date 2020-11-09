Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Noom has subleased 113,000 square feet at the 18 million-sf 5 Manhattan West office building in Manhattan The technology firm, which developed a weight-loss app, is taking the space from R/GA, an advertising agency that will retain the...
Dallas Morning News IDI Logistics is planning to build a 373,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas The Atlanta developer plans to build the industrial project on North Long Prairie Creek Road near Interstate 635 If approved, it will be built on a...
Bisnow A venture of Lowe and USAA Real Estate is converting two office buildings in Alexandria, Va, into a 435-unit apartment property It expects to complete the project next year The buildings, at 3101 Park Center Drive and 4401 Ford Ave, will have...
Commercial Observer HFZ Capital Group is being sued in New York State Supreme Court for allegedly missing loan payments against a residential condominium project in Manhattan The lender, identified as YH Lex Estates, provided the developer a total...
Commercial Observer Citigroup has provided $388 million of financing against the 857-unit apartment property at 420 Kent Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Spitzer Enterprises, to retire a $386 million loan that KKR...
Bisnow High Street Residential has filed plans to build a 230-unit apartment property at the corner of Seventh and P streets NW in Washington, DC The company, an affiliate of Trammell Crow, expects to begin construction in September 2022 and...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on a dual-branded hotel project near Houston’s Texas Medical Center The 14-story property, at 7329 Fannin St, will have a 159-room Hyatt Place and a 139-room Hyatt House, which offers extended-stay...
Dallas Business Journal Hunt Realty Investments has unveiled plans to develop a multi-building mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being planned for an 11-acre site between North Houston and North Field streets The...
The Real Deal Northwind Group has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that Knotel owes nearly $900,000 of unpaid rent for its space it rents at 40 Wooster St in Manhattan The New York investment firm claims that the co-working...