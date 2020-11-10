Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Columbus Dispatch Group RMC Corp has purchased the 495,000-square-foot office building at 65 East State St in Columbus, Ohio, for $368 million or $7434/sf The New York company now owns more than a dozen office buildings in central Ohio Its...
Crain’s Chicago Business Apartment Investment and Management Co is offering for sale the 190-unit Evanston Place apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The Denver REIT, commonly referred to as Aimco, has owned the property,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Joe Mansueto, the founder of research company Morningstar Inc, is planning to buy the 215-room Waldorf Astoria Chicago for $54 million, or $251,163/room Mansueto is buying the property from a venture of Wanxiang America...
Dallas Morning News Flaherty Development has proposed building a 650,000-square-foot industrial complex in Sunnyvale, Texas, about 15 miles east of Dallas The two-building property is being planned for a development site on US Highway 80, near...
Washington Business Journal Bozzuto Development has proposed building an 83-unit apartment property in downtown Bethesda, Md The building, at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Cheltenham Drive, would replace a single-story car repair shop The...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $165 million of construction financing for the 451-unit apartment project at 1252-1270 Boylston St in Boston Scape, a London developer, is constructing the two-building property, which will...
Multi-Housing News Timberland Partners has bought the 205-unit Preserve on Maine apartment property in Rochester, Minn, for $385 million, or $187,805/unit The Minneapolis real estate investment company purchased the two-building complex, on four...
Dallas Morning News IDI Logistics is planning to build a 373,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas The Atlanta developer plans to build the industrial project on North Long Prairie Creek Road near Interstate 635 If approved, it will be built on a...
Bisnow A venture of Lowe and USAA Real Estate is converting two office buildings in Alexandria, Va, into a 435-unit apartment property It expects to complete the project next year The buildings, at 3101 Park Center Drive and 4401 Ford Ave, will have...