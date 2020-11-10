Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The ConAm Group has paid $54 million, or $214,286/unit, for the 252-unit Spyglass apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The San Diego investment firm bought the property from Fort Family Investments of...
The Columbus Dispatch Group RMC Corp has purchased the 495,000-square-foot office building at 65 East State St in Columbus, Ohio, for $368 million or $7434/sf The New York company now owns more than a dozen office buildings in central Ohio Its...
Crain’s Chicago Business CRG, Clayco Inc’s multifamily development arm, is planning to build up to $1 billion of apartment properties catering to middle-class tenants over the next three years The St Louis company is looking to raise up...
CGI Real Estate Investment Strategies is aiming to increase the size of its property portfolio five-fold in the coming five to seven years It'll stick to properties with heavy residential components and is aiming to expand its geographical reach The...
Crain’s New York Business Realterm has paid $28 million, or nearly $555/sf, for the 50,500-square-foot industrial property at 235 Gardner Ave in Brooklyn, NY The Annapolis, Md, company bought the property from Manya Operating Corp of Rockland...
Triangle Business Journal Passiveinvestingcom has paid $576 million, or $200,000/unit, for the Hudson Cary Weston Apartments, a 288-unit property in Cary, NC The Charleston, SC, company bought the property from Hudson Capital Properties, which had...
Crain’s Chicago Business Apartment Investment and Management Co is offering for sale the 190-unit Evanston Place apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The Denver REIT, commonly referred to as Aimco, has owned the property,...
Dallas Morning News S2 Residential has sold the Muse, a 712-unit apartment complex in Dallas The Dallas company sold the massive property, at 3035 West Pentagon Parkway, to a unit of Nitya Capital of Houston The sales price was not known Northmarq...
Dallas Morning News Conlon & Co has bought a 690,000-square-foot industrial property in Midlothian, Texas, about 26 miles southwest of Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The distribution building sits off US Highway 67 and...