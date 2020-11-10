Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Realterm has paid $28 million, or nearly $555/sf, for the 50,500-square-foot industrial property at 235 Gardner Ave in Brooklyn, NY The Annapolis, Md, company bought the property from Manya Operating Corp of Rockland...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $165 million of construction financing for the 451-unit apartment project at 1252-1270 Boylston St in Boston Scape, a London developer, is constructing the two-building property, which will...
The Real Deal Noom has subleased 113,000 square feet at the 18 million-sf 5 Manhattan West office building in Manhattan The technology firm, which developed a weight-loss app, is taking the space from R/GA, an advertising agency that will retain the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national office vacancy rate increased by 30 basis points in the latest quarter, to 174 percent, according to Moody’s Analytics REIS, as 9 million square feet of newly constructed space was...
Commercial Observer HFZ Capital Group is being sued in New York State Supreme Court for allegedly missing loan payments against a residential condominium project in Manhattan The lender, identified as YH Lex Estates, provided the developer a total...
Commercial Observer Citigroup has provided $388 million of financing against the 857-unit apartment property at 420 Kent Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Spitzer Enterprises, to retire a $386 million loan that KKR...
Dallas Business Journal Thryv Holdings is offering for sublease its entire 340,566-square-foot campus near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Dallas marketing management and software company has hired Younger Partners as the listing...
The apartment sector has not been immune from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic as rents for apartment properties across the country declined during the third quarter by record levels, according to Moody's Analytics REIS Asking rents...
The Real Deal Northwind Group has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that Knotel owes nearly $900,000 of unpaid rent for its space it rents at 40 Wooster St in Manhattan The New York investment firm claims that the co-working...