Crain’s New York Business New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered that bars, restaurants and gyms in the state must close by 10 pm, starting tomorrow The restrictions come as the number of coronavirus cases continue to climb in the state...
Crain’s Chicago Business CRG, Clayco Inc’s multifamily development arm, is planning to build up to $1 billion of apartment properties catering to middle-class tenants over the next three years The St Louis company is looking to raise up...
Crain’s New York Business Realterm has paid $28 million, or nearly $555/sf, for the 50,500-square-foot industrial property at 235 Gardner Ave in Brooklyn, NY The Annapolis, Md, company bought the property from Manya Operating Corp of Rockland...
The Real Deal Uber Technologies Inc is offering 80,000 square feet of office space for sublease at 3 World Trade Center in Manhattan The ride-sharing company leases 307,390 sf at the 28 million-sf building, which is owned by Silverstein Properties...
Dallas Morning News Flaherty Development has proposed building a 650,000-square-foot industrial complex in Sunnyvale, Texas, about 15 miles east of Dallas The two-building property is being planned for a development site on US Highway 80, near...
Washington Business Journal Bozzuto Development has proposed building an 83-unit apartment property in downtown Bethesda, Md The building, at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Cheltenham Drive, would replace a single-story car repair shop The...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $165 million of construction financing for the 451-unit apartment project at 1252-1270 Boylston St in Boston Scape, a London developer, is constructing the two-building property, which will...
The Real Deal Noom has subleased 113,000 square feet at the 18 million-sf 5 Manhattan West office building in Manhattan The technology firm, which developed a weight-loss app, is taking the space from R/GA, an advertising agency that will retain the...
Dallas Morning News IDI Logistics is planning to build a 373,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas The Atlanta developer plans to build the industrial project on North Long Prairie Creek Road near Interstate 635 If approved, it will be built on a...