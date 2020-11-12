Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered that bars, restaurants and gyms in the state must close by 10 pm, starting tomorrow The restrictions come as the number of coronavirus cases continue to climb in the state...
Waterton has acquired a portfolio of four Atlanta-area apartment properties with 1,824 units from Strata Equity Group The acquisition more than triples Waterton’s Atlanta footprint to 2,400 units The four properties, whose purchase price could...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has negotiated a three-year maturity extension for the $1036 million CMBS loan against the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA in Niagara Falls, NY The loan, securitized through COMM, 2010-C1,...
The Real Deal Uber Technologies Inc is offering 80,000 square feet of office space for sublease at 3 World Trade Center in Manhattan The ride-sharing company leases 307,390 sf at the 28 million-sf building, which is owned by Silverstein Properties...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank have committed to fund a $125 billion debt package against the 16 million-square-foot Grace Building in midtown Manhattan The lender...
Citigroup has provided $125 million of financing against the 501,952-square-foot office property at 32-42 Broadway in lower Manhattan The loan allowed the owner of two-building complex, Cammeby's International Group, to retire $117 million of debt...
The Real Deal Noom has subleased 113,000 square feet at the 18 million-sf 5 Manhattan West office building in Manhattan The technology firm, which developed a weight-loss app, is taking the space from R/GA, an advertising agency that will retain the...
Brookfield Property Partners, which owns 136 office and 122 retail properties, faces the maturity of $43 billion of mortgage debt against its retail properties through next year A total of $750 million of that comes due this year There's a risk that...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national office vacancy rate increased by 30 basis points in the latest quarter, to 174 percent, according to Moody’s Analytics REIS, as 9 million square feet of newly constructed space was...