A group of six investment-sales and mortgage placement pros at CBRE’s Seattle office has moved to Berkadia, where they’ll beef up the brokerage’s Northwest capabilities Jay Timpani, Mitchell Belcher and Steven Chattin, who were...
Jamie Lane, who for 10 years was on CBRE Group’s hotel research team, has joined AirDNA as vice president of research Lane until recently was senior director of economics and forecasting at CBRE Econometric Advisors and CBRE Hotels Research,...
Peter Hauspurg, who in 1981 had founded New York investment-sales shop Eastern Consolidated, has died of a heart attack at the age of 67 Hauspurg had founded the brokerage with his wife, Daun Paris The company, which specialized in middle-market...
The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council, or CREFC, has hired Christina Perez as manager of political and government relations, further bolstering its lobbying capabilities Perez joins the trade group from the Outdoor Industry Association, a...
Michael Glimcher has been named chief executive and president of Donahue Schriber Realty Group Inc Glimcher will replace Patrick S Donahue, the current chief executive of the Costa Mesa, Calif, retail REIT, and Lawrence P Casey, its president...
Tom MacManus, a seasoned commercial mortgage lending professional, has been named president of alternative lender Money360 MacManus, who has been in the business for more than 30 years, previously was president of strategic accounts at A10 Capital,...
Prime Finance has provided $271 million of financing to facilitate Old Three Hundred Capital’s purchase of the 230-unit Cannon Oaks Apartments in Austin, Texas The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets Old Three Hundred is an Austin...
Investment bank Brean Capital has hired a team of seasoned CMBS servicing professionals and launched a commercial mortgage special servicing operation, Brean Real Estate Solutions The team is comprised of Julie Madnick, Henry Bieber and Linda...
Shopoff Realty Investments has named Brian Rupp as executive vice president of real estate Rupp replaces John Santry, who left the Irvine, Calif, investment manager in February to become a senior vice president at Ledcor Properties of Vancouver,...