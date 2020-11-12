Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer JCS Realty has secured $60 million of construction financing for the development of a 215-unit apartment project at 276 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY S3 Capital Partners provided the loan, which was arranged by Meridian...
Waterton has acquired a portfolio of four Atlanta-area apartment properties with 1,824 units from Strata Equity Group The acquisition more than triples Waterton’s Atlanta footprint to 2,400 units The four properties, whose purchase price could...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co collected 80 percent of rents it was owed during the third quarter, marking a vast improvement over the 61 percent rent-collection rate of the second quarter, when most of its properties were...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has negotiated a three-year maturity extension for the $1036 million CMBS loan against the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA in Niagara Falls, NY The loan, securitized through COMM, 2010-C1,...
Crain’s New York Business Realterm has paid $28 million, or nearly $555/sf, for the 50,500-square-foot industrial property at 235 Gardner Ave in Brooklyn, NY The Annapolis, Md, company bought the property from Manya Operating Corp of Rockland...
The Real Deal Uber Technologies Inc is offering 80,000 square feet of office space for sublease at 3 World Trade Center in Manhattan The ride-sharing company leases 307,390 sf at the 28 million-sf building, which is owned by Silverstein Properties...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank have committed to fund a $125 billion debt package against the 16 million-square-foot Grace Building in midtown Manhattan The lender...
Citigroup has provided $125 million of financing against the 501,952-square-foot office property at 32-42 Broadway in lower Manhattan The loan allowed the owner of two-building complex, Cammeby's International Group, to retire $117 million of debt...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $165 million of construction financing for the 451-unit apartment project at 1252-1270 Boylston St in Boston Scape, a London developer, is constructing the two-building property, which will...