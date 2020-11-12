Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered that bars, restaurants and gyms in the state must close by 10 pm, starting tomorrow The restrictions come as the number of coronavirus cases continue to climb in the state...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co collected 80 percent of rents it was owed during the third quarter, marking a vast improvement over the 61 percent rent-collection rate of the second quarter, when most of its properties were...
The Real Deal Uber Technologies Inc is offering 80,000 square feet of office space for sublease at 3 World Trade Center in Manhattan The ride-sharing company leases 307,390 sf at the 28 million-sf building, which is owned by Silverstein Properties...
The Real Deal Noom has subleased 113,000 square feet at the 18 million-sf 5 Manhattan West office building in Manhattan The technology firm, which developed a weight-loss app, is taking the space from R/GA, an advertising agency that will retain the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national office vacancy rate increased by 30 basis points in the latest quarter, to 174 percent, according to Moody’s Analytics REIS, as 9 million square feet of newly constructed space was...
Dallas Business Journal Thryv Holdings is offering for sublease its entire 340,566-square-foot campus near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Dallas marketing management and software company has hired Younger Partners as the listing...
The apartment sector has not been immune from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic as rents for apartment properties across the country declined during the third quarter by record levels, according to Moody's Analytics REIS Asking rents...
The Real Deal Northwind Group has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that Knotel owes nearly $900,000 of unpaid rent for its space it rents at 40 Wooster St in Manhattan The New York investment firm claims that the co-working...
Commercial Observer New York University’s Langone Medical Center has renewed its lease for 630,000 square feet at One Park Ave in Manhattan The medical center accounts for about two-thirds of the space at the 947,000-sf building, which is...