Crain’s New York Business New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered that bars, restaurants and gyms in the state must close by 10 pm, starting tomorrow The restrictions come as the number of coronavirus cases continue to climb in the state...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co collected 80 percent of rents it was owed during the third quarter, marking a vast improvement over the 61 percent rent-collection rate of the second quarter, when most of its properties were...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has negotiated a three-year maturity extension for the $1036 million CMBS loan against the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA in Niagara Falls, NY The loan, securitized through COMM, 2010-C1,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank have committed to fund a $125 billion debt package against the 16 million-square-foot Grace Building in midtown Manhattan The lender...
Citigroup has provided $125 million of financing against the 501,952-square-foot office property at 32-42 Broadway in lower Manhattan The loan allowed the owner of two-building complex, Cammeby's International Group, to retire $117 million of debt...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walden Galleria, a 16 million-square-foot shopping mall in Cheektowaga, NY, near Buffalo, NY, has been appraised at a value of $216 million, 64 percent less than the $600 million appraised value placed on...
Brookfield Property Partners, which owns 136 office and 122 retail properties, faces the maturity of $43 billion of mortgage debt against its retail properties through next year A total of $750 million of that comes due this year There's a risk that...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated $250 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 783-unit Meridian at Mt Vernon Triangle apartment complex in Washington, DC The 10-year loan allowed the two-building...
Commercial Observer Citigroup has provided $388 million of financing against the 857-unit apartment property at 420 Kent Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Spitzer Enterprises, to retire a $386 million loan that KKR...