Dallas Morning News Tritten Real Estate Partners has proposed converting the 300,000-square-foot Plano Market Square Mall in suburban Dallas into a mixed-use project The property, at 1717 East Spring Creek Parkway in Plano, Texas, was built in 1980,...
Dallas Morning News Hines is redeveloping the 80-unit Maple Terrace apartments in Dallas Uptown’ neighborhood into a mixed-use project Plans for the nearly 100-year-old property, at 3001 Maple Ave, call for a new 21-story apartment building...
Dallas Morning News Buchanan Street Partners has bought The Waters Edge at Mansfield, a 351-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the complex, at 3651 Prairie Waters Drive,...
Dallas Morning News NTS Realty Holdings LP has bought the 282-unit second phase of the Jefferson Texas Plaza apartment complex in Dallas The Louisville, Ky, investor bought the property from its developer, JPI of Dallas The sales price was not known...
Dallas Morning News Johnson Development Associates Inc is developing a 129,450-square-foot industrial property in Arlington, Texas The Spartanburg, SC, company is building the property, dubbed Forum Commerce Center, on Arkansas Lane in the Great...
The Real Deal The New York Hospitality Alliance found that 88 percent of restaurants in New York City did not pay all their rents that came due in October That’s up slightly from 87 percent in September The organization, which surveyed more...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Barvin Building Communities has bought Alta Trinity Green, a 324-unit apartment property in Dallas The Houston investor bought the complex from Wood Partners of Atlanta, which had developed it in a venture with...
The small-capitalization property market got hammered during the third quarter as small businesses shut their doors, many for good, as a result of government-mandated closures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic Negative absorption for the year...
Dallas Morning News PegasusAblon has proposed building a pair of residential buildings with a combined 450 units in Dallas The Dallas developer is buying about three acres along Cedar Springs Road, near Throckmorton Street The project is being...