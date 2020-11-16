Log In or Subscribe to read more
A group of lenders led by Pacific Investment Management Co, or Pimco, has provided $170 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and renovation of the 532-room Marriott hotel in Newport Beach, Calif The loan helped facilitate the property's...
Crain’s New York Business A New York State Supreme Court judge temporarily halted the auction of four junior mezzanine loans that CIM Group had provided against four residential condominium buildings in Manhattan The ruling came after HFZ...
Commercial Observer Symetra Life Insurance Co has provided $475 million of financing against 19 apartment properties with 1,188 units in Manhattan, Brooklyn, NY, and the Bronx, NY Altman Warwick arranged the debt on behalf of Millbrook Properties,...
Greystone has provided $5865 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 306-unit Amberton Townhomes in Naples, Fla Meridian Capital Group arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the property’s owner, Embassy Group of Airmont, NY, which had...
Empire State Realty Trust Inc has secured $180 million of mortgage financing against the 542,047-square-foot office and retail building at 250 West 57th St in Manhattan Estreich & Co arranged the 10-year loan, which pays a coupon of 283 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 31 million-square-foot American Dream shopping mall and entertainment complex in northern New Jersey reopened last month, after being closed by state mandate in March, but it’s still operating...
REBusiness Online KeyBank Real Estate Capital and KeyBanc Capital Markets have assembled $41 million of capital for the Carnegie Tower at Fairfax, a 171-unit seniors-housing property in Cleveland The building receives Section 8 subsidies KeyBank...
Commercial Observer Capital One has originated $513 million of Freddie Mac financing against a portfolio of seven apartment properties with a combined 3,227 units in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia Meridian Capital Group arranged the financing,...
Simon Property Group has told its loan servicer that it was unwilling to inject additional equity into the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, a sign that the retail property soon will be owned by its lenders The 11 million-square-foot...