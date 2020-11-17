Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial real estate companies are getting into the blank-check, or special-purpose acquisition, company business Both Tishman Speyer Properties and CBRE Group recently filed to raise equity for their respective SPACs, TS Innovation Acquisitions...
Charlotte Business Journal The Keith Corp is planning to develop a large industrial project near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport The Charlotte company has proposed developing the property on about 156 acres south of Interstate 85, east...
South Florida Business Journal The City of Miami Beach, Fla, is looking for developers to build up to 383,439 square feet of class-A office space It recently issued request for letters of intent for developers interested in the project The...
REBusiness Online Tides Equities has purchased the 288-unit Dunlap Falls apartments in Phoenix for $405 million, or $140,625/unit The Los Angeles company bought the property from Shefflin Investments of Montecito, Calif, which was represented by...
Dallas Business Journal Birtcher Anderson Realty Management has acquired a portfolio of 18 industrial properties with a total of 606,889 square feet in North Texas The San Juan Capistrano, Calif, company bought the portfolio from Fort Capital of...
REBusiness Online Lincoln Property Co has purchased the 343,820-square-foot industrial property at 70-78 West Craig Road in North Las Vegas for $486 million, or $14135/sf The Dallas developer bought the complex from a partnership of Huntington...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Global Cities REIT Inc has paid $52 million, or $173/sf, for a 300,000-square-foot industrial building in the Boston suburb of Milford, Mass The New York REIT, whose shares do not trade on any...
Multi-Housing News Alliant Strategic Investments has purchased the office building at 888 North Main St in Santa Ana, Calif, for $54 million The Los Angeles investment manager, which focuses on affordable housing, is planning to repurpose the...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Realty Income Corp has paid $175 million, or about $24669/sf, for a 289,839-square-foot industrial building in Apopka, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla An affiliate of BlueScope Properties Group...