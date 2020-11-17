Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ A venture of SJP Properties and Scotto Properties has broken ground on the first phase of the M Station office and retail project in downtown Morristown, NJ Its first phase will consist of a 110,000-square-foot office building...
Dallas Business Journal Birtcher Anderson Realty Management has acquired a portfolio of 18 industrial properties with a total of 606,889 square feet in North Texas The San Juan Capistrano, Calif, company bought the portfolio from Fort Capital of...
Multi-Housing News Alliant Strategic Investments has purchased the office building at 888 North Main St in Santa Ana, Calif, for $54 million The Los Angeles investment manager, which focuses on affordable housing, is planning to repurpose the...
Dallas Morning News Amazoncom Inc is planning to move into a 175,400-square-foot distribution center in Dallas early next year The industrial property, on Rock Quarry Road south of Interstate 30, will serve as a package-handling center for the...
Dallas Morning News Tritten Real Estate Partners has proposed converting the 300,000-square-foot Plano Market Square Mall in suburban Dallas into a mixed-use project The property, at 1717 East Spring Creek Parkway in Plano, Texas, was built in 1980,...
Dallas Morning News Hines is redeveloping the 80-unit Maple Terrace apartments in Dallas Uptown’ neighborhood into a mixed-use project Plans for the nearly 100-year-old property, at 3001 Maple Ave, call for a new 21-story apartment building...
Dallas Morning News Buchanan Street Partners has bought The Waters Edge at Mansfield, a 351-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the complex, at 3651 Prairie Waters Drive,...
Bisnow WRS Inc Real Estate Investments plans on redeveloping the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Md, into a mixed-use project with retail and residential space The Mount Pleasant, SC, developer acquired the mall last year for $278 million The four...
Dallas Morning News NTS Realty Holdings LP has bought the 282-unit second phase of the Jefferson Texas Plaza apartment complex in Dallas The Louisville, Ky, investor bought the property from its developer, JPI of Dallas The sales price was not known...