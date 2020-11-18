Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 300,000-square-foot distribution center in Aberdeen, Md The building, at 913 Old Philadelphia Road, previously was occupied by Pier 1 Imports Hartz Mountain Industries, a Secaucus, NJ, real...
Crain’s New York Business Zara Realty has filed plans for a 223-unit apartment property in Queens, NY The New York developer expects that 30 percent of the units will be deemed as affordable housing The nine-story building, at 153-10 88th Ave,...
South Florida Business Journal Acorn Mini Storage has sold a 752-unit self-storage facility in Lantana, Fla, for $131 million, or about $17,420/unit An affiliate of HPI Real Estate Services & Investments of Austin, Texas, bought the property, on...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Exeter Property Group has acquired a 464,947-square-foot industrial property at 10000 Twin Lakes Parkway in Charlotte, NC, for $276 million, or about $5936/sf The Conshohocken, Pa, investor acquired the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Chestnut Hill Investments has broken ground on the 125,400-square-foot Airport Logistics Center near the Tampa International Airport The Jacksonville, Fla, developer is building the property on a site along West Linebaugh...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate has bought the Apartments at Blakeney, a 295-unit property in Charlotte, NC, for $745 million, or about $252,542/unit The company, the real estate investment arm of TIAA, bought the...
Kansas City Business Journal Capital Management Inc is starting work on a two-hotel development in Kansas City, Mo The Overland Park, Kan, developer will build a nine-story Tribute Portfolio hotel with 175 rooms and seven story Aloft Hotel with 121...
Dallas Morning News EastGroup Properties Inc is developing two industrial buildings totaling 145,000 square feet as part of its Creekview 121 business park in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Jackson, Miss, REIT plans to start work on the...
Austin Business Journal CIM Group is planning to develop a 246,774-square-foot commercial building in East Austin, Texas The Los Angeles developer purchased the project’s development site at 1300 East Fifth St last year The $26 million project...