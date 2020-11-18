Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 300,000-square-foot distribution center in Aberdeen, Md The building, at 913 Old Philadelphia Road, previously was occupied by Pier 1 Imports Hartz Mountain Industries, a Secaucus, NJ, real...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Asset Management has secured $66 million of financing against six industrial properties with 591,349 square feet in New Jersey Deutsche Pfandbriefbank provided the loan, which was arranged by Cushman & Wakefield Four...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Empire Communities has proposed building a $132 million mixed-use project near the Atlanta Beltline’s Southside Trail Plans for the project, which is being built on a 34-acre site at 1335 Boulevard SE in the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Chestnut Hill Investments has broken ground on the 125,400-square-foot Airport Logistics Center near the Tampa International Airport The Jacksonville, Fla, developer is building the property on a site along West Linebaugh...
Kansas City Business Journal Capital Management Inc is starting work on a two-hotel development in Kansas City, Mo The Overland Park, Kan, developer will build a nine-story Tribute Portfolio hotel with 175 rooms and seven story Aloft Hotel with 121...
Dallas Morning News EastGroup Properties Inc is developing two industrial buildings totaling 145,000 square feet as part of its Creekview 121 business park in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Jackson, Miss, REIT plans to start work on the...
Austin Business Journal CIM Group is planning to develop a 246,774-square-foot commercial building in East Austin, Texas The Los Angeles developer purchased the project’s development site at 1300 East Fifth St last year The $26 million project...
Charlotte Business Journal The Keith Corp is planning to develop a large industrial project near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport The Charlotte company has proposed developing the property on about 156 acres south of Interstate 85, east...
South Florida Business Journal The City of Miami Beach, Fla, is looking for developers to build up to 383,439 square feet of class-A office space It recently issued request for letters of intent for developers interested in the project The...