Commercial real estate companies are getting into the blank-check, or special-purpose acquisition, company business Both Tishman Speyer Properties and CBRE Group recently filed to raise equity for their respective SPACs, TS Innovation Acquisitions...
Jadian Capital, a New York alternative investor that was formed three years ago by the former head of private real estate at Fir Tree Partners, has raised $650 million of equity commitments for its inaugural fund, Jadian Real Estate Fund I The...
CGI Real Estate Investment Strategies is aiming to increase the size of its property portfolio five-fold in the coming five to seven years It'll stick to properties with heavy residential components and is aiming to expand its geographical reach The...
Safehold Inc, which has grown to $3 billion of assets since its inception roughly three years ago, is aiming to double in size in the coming three years Property owners have become more comfortable with the concept of carving their properties into...
Avanath Capital Management and MacFarlane Partners, investment managers that focus on affordable-housing and workforce apartment properties in the United States, have launched a REIT that will primarily invest in those properties located in...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has raised $495 million of equity commitments for its inaugural commercial real estate debt-investment fund, Madison Square Structured Debt Fund The investment manager has funded some $5 billion bridge,...
DivcoWest has completed raising capital for its latest fund, DivcoWest Fund VI, after having reached its hard cap of $225 billion of equity commitments The fund, which the San Francisco investment manager had launched a year ago, is its largest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital-raising for real estate investment funds declined to $207 billion during the third quarter, according to Preqin, from $454 billion in the second quarter It marks the lowest quarterly volume in at...
Jonathan Rose Cos, a long-time investor in affordable-housing properties, has raised its largest commingled fund ever, Rose Fund V, which was oversubscribed, with $525 million of equity commitments The company had set a $500 million top-end target...