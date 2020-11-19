Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Huntington Industrial Partners has been approved by the Mesquite, Texas, City Council to build a two-building industrial property in that North Texas city The 356,000-square-foot property is being built on 22 acres along Military...
Dallas Morning News Kairoi Residential has completed its purchase of a development site in Dallas’ Oak Cliff area where it plans to build a 352-unit apartment property The San Antonio developer is building the eight-story property at Colorado...
San Antonio Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has been approved to build a 141,000-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio The project is being planned for a 55-acre site at West Avenue and Wurzback Parkway, near the San Antonio International...
Austin Business Journal The Austin, Texas, Zoning and Platting Commission has approved plans for a mixed-use development at the 7700 Parmer business park in that city Accesso Partners of Hallandale Beach, Fla, owns the 138-acre complex The latest...
Houston Business Journal Hanover Co is building a 14-acre mixed-use complex near the Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston The property, which is being called Autry Park, is being built between Allen Parkway and West Dallas Street and is being bordered by...
Houston Business Journal An affiliate of Johnson Development Corp is redeveloping the former corporate campus of a Halliburton Co affiliate in Houston into a 50-acre mixed-use project Demolition is underway on the property’s...
Detroit Free Press The 108-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel in Detroit has come to market with an asking price of $26 million, or $240,740/room The property, at 1000 River Place Drive, was built in 1902 and underwent $5 million of renovations 10 years...
Commercial Observer A venture of Spinnaker Real Estate Partners and Eastpointe has secured $68 million of construction financing for the 300-unit Canfield Park at Fairfield Metro apartment project in Bridgeport, Conn Sculptor Real Estate provided...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 300,000-square-foot distribution center in Aberdeen, Md The building, at 913 Old Philadelphia Road, previously was occupied by Pier 1 Imports Hartz Mountain Industries, a Secaucus, NJ, real...