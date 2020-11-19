Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 211,000 square feet of industrial space at 12555 Flatlands Ave in Brooklyn, NY The online retail giant will use the space as a delivery station and open it during the second half...
Commercial Observer A venture of Spinnaker Real Estate Partners and Eastpointe has secured $68 million of construction financing for the 300-unit Canfield Park at Fairfield Metro apartment project in Bridgeport, Conn Sculptor Real Estate provided...
Crain’s New York Business Zara Realty has filed plans for a 223-unit apartment property in Queens, NY The New York developer expects that 30 percent of the units will be deemed as affordable housing The nine-story building, at 153-10 88th Ave,...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Asset Management has secured $66 million of financing against six industrial properties with 591,349 square feet in New Jersey Deutsche Pfandbriefbank provided the loan, which was arranged by Cushman & Wakefield Four...
Real Estate NJ A venture of SJP Properties and Scotto Properties has broken ground on the first phase of the M Station office and retail project in downtown Morristown, NJ Its first phase will consist of a 110,000-square-foot office building...
Real Estate NJ An undisclosed furniture manufacturer has signed a lease to fully occupy the 308,550-square-foot industrial building at 481 Weston Canal Road in Somerset, NJ, about 45 miles southwest of New York City Bridge Development Partners owns...
Crain’s New York Business A New York State Supreme Court judge temporarily halted the auction of four junior mezzanine loans that CIM Group had provided against four residential condominium buildings in Manhattan The ruling came after HFZ...
Commercial Observer Symetra Life Insurance Co has provided $475 million of financing against 19 apartment properties with 1,188 units in Manhattan, Brooklyn, NY, and the Bronx, NY Altman Warwick arranged the debt on behalf of Millbrook Properties,...
The Real Deal The Related Cos has agreed to sell 1 Union Square South, a 240-unit apartment property in Manhattan, for $218 million, or about $908,333/unit A family office is buying the 27-story building in a deal that’s being brokered by...