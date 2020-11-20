Log In or Subscribe to read more
St Louis Business Journal Opus Group has proposed building a 146-unit apartment project at 1014 Spruce St in St Louis The proposed property would be built two blocks from Busch Stadium, home of the St Louis Cardinals professional baseball team The...
Commercial Observer Hana Financial Investment is offering for sale two performing construction loans against hotel and office projects in Manhattan The Korean lender is looking to sell a $145 million loan against a 98-room hotel that Caspi...
Dallas Morning News StreetLights Residential is planning to build a 343-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Work on the four-building property is expected to start early next year It’s being built at Bird’s...
Dallas CityBizList Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 570-unit Bell Mini Storage self-storage facility in Killeen, Texas, about 68 miles north of Austin, Texas Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed...
Dallas CityBizList Bellrock Real Estate Partners has bought The Grand on Beach, a 304-unit apartment complex in Haltom City, Texas CLX Ventures sold the property in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The sales price was not disclosed The...
Philadelphia Business Journal Baldor Specialty Foods has acquired 13 acres of land at 7071 Milnor St in Philadelphia on which it plans to construct a 224,000-square-foot cold-storage facility The New York company is a wholesale distributor of meat,...
Philadelphia Business Journal TJX Cos has agreed to fully lease a 300,000-square-foot distribution center that is under construction in Philadelphia DH Property Holdings, a New York real estate firm, is developing the building at 9801 Blue Grass...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Trammell Crow Co and MetLife has broken ground on the 280-unit Matson Mill apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The building, at 101 Washington St, will sit on a six-acre site...
Dallas Morning News Huntington Industrial Partners has been approved by the Mesquite, Texas, City Council to build a two-building industrial property in that North Texas city The 356,000-square-foot property is being built on 22 acres along Military...