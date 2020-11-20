Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has acquired two industrial facilities totaling 12 million square feet in Southern California for a total of $3392 million The Los Angeles REIT paid $2966 million, or $29984/sf, for the 989,195-sf Gateway Pointe...
Commercial Observer Hana Financial Investment is offering for sale two performing construction loans against hotel and office projects in Manhattan The Korean lender is looking to sell a $145 million loan against a 98-room hotel that Caspi...
Crain’s New York Business Steel Equities has paid $20 million for a development site in Brooklyn, NY The Long Island, NY, company bought the site from Superior Holdings The property consists of six land parcels at 132 Bogart St and 375-377...
Dwight Capital has provided $49 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 266-unit Tamaron Ranch Apartments in Lynnwood, Wash Loans under the 223(f) program are used to fund...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Joseph E Marx Co, which owns the ground beneath the 139,540-square-foot office building at 545 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan, has completed its assumption of the building itself The move came after the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report StoneBridge Investments has paid $625 million, or $191,901/unit, for the 324-unit Columns at Wakefield apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Washington, DC multifamily specialist bought the property from...
REBusiness Online Cohen Asset Management has completed the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 292,185 square feet in Tolleson, Ariz, and Tempe, Ariz, for $453 million KKR & Co acquired the 249,904-sf building at 8313 West Latham St in...
Dallas CityBizList Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 570-unit Bell Mini Storage self-storage facility in Killeen, Texas, about 68 miles north of Austin, Texas Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed...
Dallas CityBizList Bellrock Real Estate Partners has bought The Grand on Beach, a 304-unit apartment complex in Haltom City, Texas CLX Ventures sold the property in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The sales price was not disclosed The...