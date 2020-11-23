Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $606 million CMBS loan against the Jefferson Mall shopping center in Louisville, Ky, has been extended by four years through June 2026 The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage...
Retailers owe more than $52 billion of back rent to their landlords, according to a report on Bloomberg that cited CoStar Group data That’s sure to further impact the sector, which as been facing a number of challenges, most notably an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Joseph E Marx Co, which owns the ground beneath the 139,540-square-foot office building at 545 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan, has completed its assumption of the building itself The move came after the...
Kennedy Wilson has purchased a stake in three apartment properties with 880-units in Tempe, Ariz, Colorado Springs, Colo, and Broomfield, Colo, in a deal valued at $198 million The properties are: Rockrimmon, with 260 units at 5824 Walsh Point Drive...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Occupancy at US hotels declined for a third week in a row, according to STR, which reported a 432 percent level for the week ended Nov 14 That compares with a 441 percent occupancy level the previous week...
Simon Property Group has told its loan servicer that it was unwilling to inject additional equity into the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, a sign that the retail property soon will be owned by its lenders The 11 million-square-foot...
The Real Deal The New York Hospitality Alliance found that 88 percent of restaurants in New York City did not pay all their rents that came due in October That’s up slightly from 87 percent in September The organization, which surveyed more...
The small-capitalization property market got hammered during the third quarter as small businesses shut their doors, many for good, as a result of government-mandated closures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic Negative absorption for the year...
Waterton has acquired a portfolio of four Atlanta-area apartment properties with 1,824 units from Strata Equity Group The acquisition more than triples Waterton’s Atlanta footprint to 2,400 units The four properties, whose purchase price could...