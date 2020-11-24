Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Elmington Capital Group has proposed building a 230-unit affordable-housing project in Charlotte, NC The four-building property is being planned for an 118-acre site at 1901 West Blvd Units will be reserved for tenants...
Dallas Morning News Work is scheduled to start in the second quarter on the 150-room Hotel Indigo in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The property will include a restaurant and meeting space Type Six Design & Development is the project’s...
Dallas Morning News Banyan Residential has proposed building a 265-unit apartment property in Dallas’ North Oak Cliff neighborhood The Los Angeles developer is building the five-story property on North Beckley Avenue at Julian Street, near...
Milwaukee Business Journal The Couture, a 322-unit apartment building with 42,000 square feet of ground-floor retail will begin construction in January after the US Department of Housing and Urban Development approved a guarantee to back a $1035...
Triad Business Journal Front Street Capital has started work on the first building in the Park at 74 industrial development in Winston-Salem, NC The 250,000-square-foot building, which is being developed on a speculative basis, will sit on the west...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Marina Kessler and Gustavo Lumer of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, have proposed building a mixed-use project in Miami The project is being planned for a 79-acre site at 2375 NE 186th St, just north of...
Dallas Morning News Ferti Management Corp has bought a 100,000-square-foot industrial property at 100 East FM 2449 in Ponder, Texas, about 32 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas The St Michel, Quebec, company is a maker of fertilizers and soil...
Dallas Morning News GVA Management has bought the Bella Vista Creek apartment property in Dallas The Austin, Texas, company acquired the 272-unit complex, at 3402 South Buckner Blvd, from AmeriCan Multifamily Alliance Group of Calgary, Alberta The...
Dallas CityBizList Wheelock Street Capital has purchased the Hotel Contessa, a 265-room property in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 12-story hotel, at 306 West Market St, was built in 2005 and includes a rooftop...