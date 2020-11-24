Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Elmington Capital Group has proposed building a 230-unit affordable-housing project in Charlotte, NC The four-building property is being planned for an 118-acre site at 1901 West Blvd Units will be reserved for tenants...
San Antonio Business Journal Place Development has broken ground on a 318-unit apartment community in San Antonio The 26-building project is being built on a 44-acre site at the corner of Kyle Seale Parkway and Babcock Road About half of the project...
Dallas Morning News Work is scheduled to start in the second quarter on the 150-room Hotel Indigo in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The property will include a restaurant and meeting space Type Six Design & Development is the project’s...
Milwaukee Business Journal The Couture, a 322-unit apartment building with 42,000 square feet of ground-floor retail will begin construction in January after the US Department of Housing and Urban Development approved a guarantee to back a $1035...
Triad Business Journal Front Street Capital has started work on the first building in the Park at 74 industrial development in Winston-Salem, NC The 250,000-square-foot building, which is being developed on a speculative basis, will sit on the west...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Marina Kessler and Gustavo Lumer of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, have proposed building a mixed-use project in Miami The project is being planned for a 79-acre site at 2375 NE 186th St, just north of...
Dallas Morning News Ferti Management Corp has bought a 100,000-square-foot industrial property at 100 East FM 2449 in Ponder, Texas, about 32 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas The St Michel, Quebec, company is a maker of fertilizers and soil...
Dallas Morning News GVA Management has bought the Bella Vista Creek apartment property in Dallas The Austin, Texas, company acquired the 272-unit complex, at 3402 South Buckner Blvd, from AmeriCan Multifamily Alliance Group of Calgary, Alberta The...
Dallas CityBizList Wheelock Street Capital has purchased the Hotel Contessa, a 265-room property in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 12-story hotel, at 306 West Market St, was built in 2005 and includes a rooftop...