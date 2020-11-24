Log In or Subscribe to read more
Embrey Partners has sold the 300-unit Riata apartment complex in Chandler, Ariz, for $91 million, or $303,333/unit The San Antonio developer sold the newly constructed property, at 100 North Hearthstone Way, to EPI LP, a Fullerton, Calif, family...
South Florida Business Journal Elion Partners has bought a 93,873-square-foot warehouse property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1165 million, or about $12410/sf An affiliate of O’Reilly Auto Parts sold the property at 3141 SW 10th St Katz &...
Jacksonville Business Journal Bridge Acquisitions has paid $577 million, or about $142,469/unit, for the 405-unit Westland Park Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla DRA Advisors sold the propertywhich it had bought in 2012 as part of a larger portfolio...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $180 million mortgage against the Quaker Bridge Mall, a 11 million-square-foot enclosed mall near Princeton, NJ, has defaulted and the holder of a subordinate slice has indicated it won’t cure the...
Nearly 19 percent of all securitized loans against shopping malls are now delinquent, according to DBRS Morningstar That's 93 loans with a balance of $965 billion of a total mall-loan universe of 377 loans with a balance of $5163...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $606 million CMBS loan against the Jefferson Mall shopping center in Louisville, Ky, has been extended by four years through June 2026 The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage...
REBusiness Online Hillwood Development Co has acquired the 879,040-square-foot Bailly Ridge 4 warehouse in Monee, Ill, about 38 miles south of Chicago, for $503 million, or $5722/sf The Dallas developer bought the industrial property, at 25810 South...
Charlotte Business Journal Southwood Realty has bought Gateway at Rock Hill, a 312-unit apartment property in Rock Hill, SC, for $513 million, or about $164,423/unit The Gastonia, NC, company acquired the complex, at 820 Sebring Drive, from...
REBusiness Online MCA Realty has sold the 131,577-square-foot Diaz Commerce Center in Temecula, Calif, to an undisclosed local investor for $14 million, or $10640/sf MCA, of Santa Ana, Calif, had acquired the two-building property, at 27711 Diaz...