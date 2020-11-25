Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Mattos family of Miami has paid $2045 million, or early $570/sf, for the Waterway Shoppes I retail center in Weston, Fla, from a venture led by Dylan Fonseca of Coral Gables, Fla As part of its...
A Drucker + Falk affiliate has acquired the 240-unit Point at Hampton Hollow Apartments in Silver Spring, Md, for $49 million, or $204,167/unit The three-story property, at 3408 Hampton Hollow Drive, was built in 1987 and last was owned by Pantzer...
Taconic Capital Advisors has purchased the last two assets in the collateral pool of GE Commercial Mortgage Corp, 2007-C1 Those are the 428,629-square-foot 1111 Fannin St office building in Houston that the New York investor bought in a venture with...
Embrey Partners has sold the 300-unit Riata apartment complex in Chandler, Ariz, for $91 million, or $303,333/unit The San Antonio developer sold the newly constructed property, at 100 North Hearthstone Way, to EPI LP, a Fullerton, Calif, family...
South Florida Business Journal Elion Partners has bought a 93,873-square-foot warehouse property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1165 million, or about $12410/sf An affiliate of O’Reilly Auto Parts sold the property at 3141 SW 10th St Katz &...
Jacksonville Business Journal Bridge Acquisitions has paid $577 million, or about $142,469/unit, for the 405-unit Westland Park Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla DRA Advisors sold the propertywhich it had bought in 2012 as part of a larger portfolio...
Milwaukee Business Journal The Couture, a 322-unit apartment building with 42,000 square feet of ground-floor retail will begin construction in January after the US Department of Housing and Urban Development approved a guarantee to back a $1035...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $606 million CMBS loan against the Jefferson Mall shopping center in Louisville, Ky, has been extended by four years through June 2026 The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage...
Asia Capital Real Estate has provided $785 million of financing against the 288-unit City Club Detroit apartment property in downtown Detroit The six-story complex, which is expected to open to tenants next month, is being developed by City Club...