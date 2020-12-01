Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Rybak Development has paid $26 million for the development site at 126 East 86th St in Manhattan The Brooklyn, NY, company bought the property from JPMorgan Chase in a deal brokered by Avison Young The site, which...
Raintree Partners has paid $142 million, or $257,713/unit, for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 551 units in Southern California The Dana Point, Calif, investor funded its purchase with a Fannie Mae loan originated by Capital One CBRE...
Dallas Business Journal Broadway SA Investors GP LLC has proposed building a seven-story apartment project in San Antonio The developer is affiliated with Silver Ventures The project, dubbed Elmira Apartments, is being planned for a 31-acre lot at...
Dallas Business Journal James Campbell Co has acquired a pair of industrial properties at the Speedway Crossing complex in suburban Dallas Scannell Properties sold the buildings, which were completed this past summer JLL brokered the deal on behalf...
Dallas Business Journal The 162-acre Hall Park office development in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas, is about to undergo a major expansion The 10-builidng expansion is being planned for the southwest corner of Warren and Gaylord parkways and...
Dallas Business Journal CLX Ventures plans to build a 354,244-square-foot warehouse property in Duncanville, Texas, about 12 miles southwest of Dallas A groundbreaking may start as early as January, with completion slated for early 2022 The...
A family office represented by Solid Rock Group has paid $55 million, or $12256/sf, for the 448,765-square-foot manufacturing and distribution building at 479 Trade Center Parkway in Summerville, SC The family bought the property from a venture of...
Bisnow Apex Capital Investments Corp has completed its $1102 million, or $53237/sf, purchase of the 207,000-square-foot office building at 1515 West Webster Ave in Chicago The US subsidiary of Dimah Capital Investment Co of Kuwait bought the...
The Real Deal Prologis Inc has paid $51 million for the development site at 48-00 Grand Ave in Queens, NY The San Francisco REIT bought the site from Family Stations, a non-profit religious organization Quantierra Advisors brokered the deal The site...