Baltimore Sun T Rowe Price Group Inc plans on moving out of its longtime headquarters at 100 East Pratt St in downtown Baltimore in 2024 The investment manager is relocating about a mile away to the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood, where it...
Kenosha News An ambitious plan by Kenosha, Wis, to redevelop parts of its downtown will soon be presented for review to the city’s Public Works Committee, Public Safety and Welfare Committee and Finance Committee Approvals could be had by the...
Crain’s New York Business Rybak Development has paid $26 million for the development site at 126 East 86th St in Manhattan The Brooklyn, NY, company bought the property from JPMorgan Chase in a deal brokered by Avison Young The site, which...
Dallas Business Journal James Campbell Co has acquired a pair of industrial properties at the Speedway Crossing complex in suburban Dallas Scannell Properties sold the buildings, which were completed this past summer JLL brokered the deal on behalf...
Dallas Business Journal The 162-acre Hall Park office development in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas, is about to undergo a major expansion The 10-builidng expansion is being planned for the southwest corner of Warren and Gaylord parkways and...
Dallas Business Journal CLX Ventures plans to build a 354,244-square-foot warehouse property in Duncanville, Texas, about 12 miles southwest of Dallas A groundbreaking may start as early as January, with completion slated for early 2022 The...
Dallas CityBizList Mission Cos has bought the 149,893-square-foot Westchase Commons office/flex industrial complex in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal Woodforest National Bank provided...
Pittsburgh Business Times A venture of Oxide Real Estate Development and Schiff Capital Group is planning a 114-unit apartment property at the corner of Penn avenue and 32nd street in Pittsburgh It plans on demolishing the automotive service station...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of MCB Real Estate and MLR Partners plan on constructing a residential complex with 419 rental apartment units and 155 for-sale townhomes in Baltimore The complex would be developed on the site of the former...