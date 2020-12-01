Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Sun T Rowe Price Group Inc plans on moving out of its longtime headquarters at 100 East Pratt St in downtown Baltimore in 2024 The investment manager is relocating about a mile away to the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood, where it...
Kenosha News An ambitious plan by Kenosha, Wis, to redevelop parts of its downtown will soon be presented for review to the city’s Public Works Committee, Public Safety and Welfare Committee and Finance Committee Approvals could be had by the...
The Real Deal Finkelstein Timberger Real Estate has secured $186 million of Fannie Mae loans against a portfolio of 16 rent-stabilized apartment properties in the Bronx, NY The loans, which were arranged by Black Bear Capital Partners, have 12-year...
Commercial Observer All Year Management has stopped making payments on its corporate bonds that trade on Israel’s Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, putting the Brooklyn, NY, developer in default of its obligations The payment suspension follows All...
Raintree Partners has paid $142 million, or $257,713/unit, for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 551 units in Southern California The Dana Point, Calif, investor funded its purchase with a Fannie Mae loan originated by Capital One CBRE...
Dallas Business Journal Broadway SA Investors GP LLC has proposed building a seven-story apartment project in San Antonio The developer is affiliated with Silver Ventures The project, dubbed Elmira Apartments, is being planned for a 31-acre lot at...
Dallas Business Journal James Campbell Co has acquired a pair of industrial properties at the Speedway Crossing complex in suburban Dallas Scannell Properties sold the buildings, which were completed this past summer JLL brokered the deal on behalf...
Dallas Business Journal The 162-acre Hall Park office development in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas, is about to undergo a major expansion The 10-builidng expansion is being planned for the southwest corner of Warren and Gaylord parkways and...
Dallas Business Journal CLX Ventures plans to build a 354,244-square-foot warehouse property in Duncanville, Texas, about 12 miles southwest of Dallas A groundbreaking may start as early as January, with completion slated for early 2022 The...