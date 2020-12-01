Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has agreed to pay $625 million, or $93563/sf, for the 668,000-square-foot office building at 1918 Eighth Ave in Seattle The 36-story building, which is 98...
RENTVcom A partnership controlled by RAF Pacifica Group has sold the 82,781-square-foot industrial building at 6955 Consolidated Way in San Diego for $15 million, or $18120/sf The property has 22-foot clear heights and dock-high loading doors CBRE...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Menlo Equities has bought 30 Allen Plaza, a 264,853-square-foot office building in downtown Atlanta, for $899 million, or about $33943/sf An affiliate of Forward Time Corp of Taiwan sold the 15-story property at 30 Ivan...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Eagle Arc Partners has paid $3641 million, or about $166,256/bed, for a pair of nursing home properties with a combined 219 beds in Palm Beach County, Fla The New York company paid $1995 million for the...
South Florida Business Journal A joint venture of Mill Creek Residential and Invesco Real Estate has sold the 555-unit Modera Port Royale apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $180 million, or about $324,324/unit A company managed by Northwestern...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Zaragon Inc has bought a pair of office buildings with a combined 82,086 square feet in Orlando, Fla, for $19 million, or about $23146/sf Owen Realty Capital of Orlando sold the properties, at 3500 and 3626...
Phoenix Business Journal Apex Capital Investments Corp has purchased the 358,000-square-foot office building at 1033 West Roosevelt Way in Tempe, Ariz, for $1875 million, or $52374/sf The Philadelphia investment manager, a subsidiary of Dimah...
Crain’s New York Business Rybak Development has paid $26 million for the development site at 126 East 86th St in Manhattan The Brooklyn, NY, company bought the property from JPMorgan Chase in a deal brokered by Avison Young The site, which...
Raintree Partners has paid $142 million, or $257,713/unit, for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 551 units in Southern California The Dana Point, Calif, investor funded its purchase with a Fannie Mae loan originated by Capital One CBRE...