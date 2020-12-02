Log In or Subscribe to read more
Jacksonville Business Journal JRK Property Holdings has sold Citigate Apartments, a 444-unit complex in Jacksonville, Fla, for $90 million, or about $202,703/unit Blackstone Group bought the property, which sits on 4024 acres at 8451 Gate Parkway...
Charlotte Business Journal Clarion Partners has paid $201 million, or about $10579/sf, for the 19 million-square-foot Metrolina Park industrial property in Charlotte, NC Beacon Partners sold the 90-acre distribution park and was represented in the...
Orlando Business Journal Capstone Collegiate Communities LLC is planning to build a 280-unit apartment project in Daytona Beach, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, developer recently paid $81 million for a nearly 30-acre development site on the southwest...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Menlo Equities has bought 30 Allen Plaza, a 264,853-square-foot office building in downtown Atlanta, for $899 million, or about $33943/sf An affiliate of Forward Time Corp of Taiwan sold the 15-story property at 30 Ivan...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Eagle Arc Partners has paid $3641 million, or about $166,256/bed, for a pair of nursing home properties with a combined 219 beds in Palm Beach County, Fla The New York company paid $1995 million for the...
South Florida Business Journal A joint venture of Mill Creek Residential and Invesco Real Estate has sold the 555-unit Modera Port Royale apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $180 million, or about $324,324/unit A company managed by Northwestern...
Charlotte Business Journal STAG Industrial has paid $147 million, or about $11343/sf, for a 129,600-square-foot industrial building in Charlotte, NC The Boston REIT bought the property, which sits on 221 acres at 2225 Williams Industrial Blvd, from...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Zaragon Inc has bought a pair of office buildings with a combined 82,086 square feet in Orlando, Fla, for $19 million, or about $23146/sf Owen Realty Capital of Orlando sold the properties, at 3500 and 3626...
Baltimore Sun T Rowe Price Group Inc plans on moving out of its longtime headquarters at 100 East Pratt St in downtown Baltimore in 2024 The investment manager is relocating about a mile away to the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood, where it...