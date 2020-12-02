Log In or Subscribe to read more
Joseph Macnow, who has been with Vornado Realty Trust for 39 years, is stepping down as chief financial officer, effective at the end of the year Macnow, who is 75, had joined Vornado in 1981 and has served in senior financial positions, including...
StepStone Real Estate has named Margaret McKnight partner, focusing on advisory, secondaries and co-investments McNight joined the San Francisco investment manager, which provides liquidity to investors in real estate funds and other investment...
Todd Hartman, who was senior vice president of Ivanhoe Cambridge’s US western region, has joined Corporate Office Properties Trust as chief operating officer and executive vice president, effective Nov 30 The 25-year industry veteran is...
Dwight Capital has hired Ryan Miles as its chief LEAN/Healthcare loan underwriter Miles joins the New York lender, the most-active and dedicated US Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, lender in the country, from Lancaster Pollard of...
Steven Smith, a real estate and bankruptcy lawyer who most recently was with Frost Brown Todd in Dallas, has joined Dorsey & Whitney LLP as partner in its Dallas office Smith’s practice focuses on representing lenders and borrowers in...
David M Brickman, 54, is stepping down from his position as chief executive of Freddie Mac, effective Jan 8 The agency gave no reason for his resignation, but Brickman previously had built Freddie’s multifamily operation into a well-oiled...
Marcus & Millichap Inc has hired Daniel Taub as a senior vice president and national director of its retail division Taub, who is based in New York, is head of the Calabasas, Calif, firm’s retail group, which provides investment, advisory...
A group of six investment-sales and mortgage placement pros at CBRE’s Seattle office has moved to Berkadia, where they’ll beef up the brokerage’s Northwest capabilities Jay Timpani, Mitchell Belcher and Steven Chattin, who were...
Jamie Lane, who for 10 years was on CBRE Group’s hotel research team, has joined AirDNA as vice president of research Lane until recently was senior director of economics and forecasting at CBRE Econometric Advisors and CBRE Hotels Research,...