Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Scale Lending has provided $38 million of financing against 25 unsold residential condominium units at the Chamberlain building in Manhattan Simon Baron Development Group built the 38-unit property, at 269 West 87th St, on the...
Commercial Observer The Birch Group has paid $62 million, or about $17816/sf, for the 348,000-square-foot office building at 1979 Marcus Ave in Lake Success, NY The Nanuet, NY, real estate investment firm bought the Long Island, NY, property from a...
Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc have provided $250 million of senior financing against the THEA at Metropolis, a recently completed apartment complex with 685 units in downtown Los Angeles The 56-story building, which includes 28,287...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $94 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 312-unit Alexander apartment property in the Rego Park area of Queens, NY The seven-year loan pays a coupon of 263 percent The property, whose occupancy has slipped as a...
Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc have funded a $565 million mortgage against L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, a 116-suite hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, that was acquired for $100 million by EOS Investors LLC The loan has a five-year term...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has pulled out of a planned 200,000-square-foot distribution center in Gaithersburg, Md The online retail giant had been expected to occupy an industrial building that was being planned for a 44-acre...
Baltimore Sun T Rowe Price Group Inc plans on moving out of its longtime headquarters at 100 East Pratt St in downtown Baltimore in 2024 The investment manager is relocating about a mile away to the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood, where it...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $2165 million Freddie Mac loan against the 50-unit Lexington apartment property in Hoboken, NJ The 10-year loan pays a fixed coupon of 278 percent and requires only interest payments for its entire term It was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Global Management has provided $575 million of financing to help fund Ohana Real Estate Investors’ $113 million, or $461,224/room, purchase of the 245-room Hotel Commonwealth in Boston The...