A venture of Griffith Properties and Dune Real Estate Partners has paid $76 million, or $12020/sf, for Boston Dedham Commerce Park, a 632,188-square-foot industrial property in Boston’s Hyde Park area The venture bought the five-building...
RENTVcom The Bendetti Co has acquired the 113,900-square-foot La Crosse Business Park in Colton, Calif, for $123 million, or $10799/sf The Irvine, Calif, company financed its purchase with a $101 million loan from Prime Finance JLL Capital Markets...
Spear Street Capital has sold a 90 percent stake in the Arborcrest Corporate Campus in the Philadelphia suburb of Blue Bell, Pa, in a deal valuing the 855,600-square-foot complex at $225 million, or nearly $263/sf The San Francisco investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cousins Properties Inc has paid $201 million, or $611/sf, for the 329,000-square-foot RailYard office complex in Charlotte, NC The Atlanta REIT bought the property from Beacon Partners of Charlotte, which...
A venture of Foundation Housing and Pennant Housing Group has paid $721 million, or nearly $426,630/unit, for the 169-unit Redwood Gardens Apartments in Berkeley, Calif The venture bought the age-restricted property, whose rents are subsidized...
San Antonio Business Journal LivCor, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, has sold the 462-unit Ashley Oaks apartments in San Antonio Silver Point Group bought the 22-building property, at 16400 Henderson Pass, which was built between 1985 and 1995 The...
Fort Worth Business Press The City of Fort Worth, Texas, is buying the former Pier 1 headquarters in that city’s downtown with plans to redevelop the 409,977-square-foot building into a new City Hall The 20-story property, at 100 Energy Way,...
Kansas City Business Journal Midas Hospitality has opened the 128-room SpringHill Suites hotel in Overland Park, Kan The property, at 4081 Indian Creek Parkway, is less than 20 miles from downtown Kansas City, Kan, and cost about $20 million to...
San Diego Business Journal A venture of Tower 16 Capital Partners and Drake Real Estate Partners has acquired the 258-unit Sierra Vista Apartments in Tucson, Ariz, for $181 million, or about $70,155/unit NorthMarq represented the Tower 16/Drake...