Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Cantor Fitzgerald, Silverstein Properties Inc and University Place Associates is planning on constructing a 250,000-square-foot life-sciences and office building in Philadelphia The eight-story property, at...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has pulled out of a planned 200,000-square-foot distribution center in Gaithersburg, Md The online retail giant had been expected to occupy an industrial building that was being planned for a 44-acre...
Baltimore Sun T Rowe Price Group Inc plans on moving out of its longtime headquarters at 100 East Pratt St in downtown Baltimore in 2024 The investment manager is relocating about a mile away to the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood, where it...
Pittsburgh Business Times A venture of Oxide Real Estate Development and Schiff Capital Group is planning a 114-unit apartment property at the corner of Penn avenue and 32nd street in Pittsburgh It plans on demolishing the automotive service station...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of MCB Real Estate and MLR Partners plan on constructing a residential complex with 419 rental apartment units and 155 for-sale townhomes in Baltimore The complex would be developed on the site of the former...
Baltimore Business Journal Landmark Properties is planning the 951-bed Standard at College Park student-housing property in College Park, Md The nine-story building, at 4321 Hartwick Road, near the University of Maryland’s main campus, will have...
Commercial Observer LibreMax Capital is offering for sale the $786 million sub-performing loan against Union Crossing, the 282,471-square-foot building at 825 East 141st St in Manhattan The New York investment manager is offering the loan through...
Philadelphia Business Journal Baldor Specialty Foods has acquired 13 acres of land at 7071 Milnor St in Philadelphia on which it plans to construct a 224,000-square-foot cold-storage facility The New York company is a wholesale distributor of meat,...
Philadelphia Business Journal TJX Cos has agreed to fully lease a 300,000-square-foot distribution center that is under construction in Philadelphia DH Property Holdings, a New York real estate firm, is developing the building at 9801 Blue Grass...