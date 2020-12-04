Log In or Subscribe to read more
Riaz Capital has paid $195 million, or $207,447/unit, for Niles Station, a 94-unit apartment property in Fremont, Calif The Oakland, Calif, developer was represented in the transaction by Transwestern Real Estate Services, which also represented the...
Multi Housing News Vazza Real Estate Group has acquired the 161-unit Chestnut Heights Townhomes, a partial affordable-housing complex in Olathe, Kan, for $177 million, or $109,938/unit The Quincy, Mass, real estate company funded its purchase with...
Triangle Business Journal Bluerock Real Estate has paid $52 million, or about $195,489/unit, for the 266-unit Carrington at Perimeter Park apartments in Morrisville, NC The New York investor bought the property from Gamma Real Estate, which had...
South Florida Business Journal New York Life Real Estate Investors has bought Park-Line Palm Beaches, a 290-unit apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $11475 million, or about $395,690/unit Florida East Coast Industries sold the 26-story...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has sold the 203,335-square-foot office building at 581 Main St in Woodbridge Township, NJ, for $61 million, or $300/sf, to its main tenant, Plymouth Rock Group of Cos The eight-story building, near the Garden State Parkway,...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of North American Properties wants to build a 245-unit apartment project in Brevard County, Fla Construction could start as early as this spring on the project, which is tentatively being called the Viera Town...
Triangle Business Journal Aventon Cos is starting work soon on Aventon North Ridge, a 372-unit luxury apartment property in North Raleigh, NC The Raleigh developer recently closed on its $1445 million purchase of the property’s 39-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ares Management Corp and Regis Group PLC have formed Haven Capital to invest in the land beneath commercial properties across the United States The venture plans on investing up to $12 billion by the middle...
RENTVcom Jay Paul Co has acquired the 90-unit Encore luxury apartments in Redwood City, Calif, for $735 million, or $816,667/unit The San Francisco company bought the property from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach, Calif, in a deal brokered by...