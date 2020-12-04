Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $316 million of construction financing for the development of a 700,000-square-foot warehouse at 55-15 Grand Ave in Queens, NY A venture of LBA Realty and RXR Realty is developing the property, which is...
Crain’s New York Business Reuben Bros has agreed to acquire the 189-room Surrey Hotel in Manhattan The British investment company is buying the property from Denihan Hospitality Group of New York The hotel, at 20 East 76th St, has been...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Sam Moon Group and Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground next week on the 283-room JW Marriott hotel in downtown Dallas The 15-story luxury property is being built atop of a 10-story parking garage at Ross Avenue...
Houston Business Journal Lowe’s Cos Inc is planning a 15 million-square-foot distribution center in New Caney, Texas, about 30 miles north of Houston The Morrisville, NC, home improvement company is expected to open the property in July...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Cantor Fitzgerald, Silverstein Properties Inc and University Place Associates is planning on constructing a 250,000-square-foot life-sciences and office building in Philadelphia The eight-story property, at...
Commercial Observer Home Depot has renewed its lease for 120,000 square feet at 28-40 West 23rd St in Manhattan The lease is for 15 years Williams Equities owns the property, which sits between Fifth and Sixth avenues In October, Home Depot agreed...
Worcester Business Journal Finard Properties plans to demolish the 308,863-square-foot Greendale Mall in Worcester, Mass, and replace it with a 121,000-sf warehouse The buzz is Amazoncom Inc may fully lease the single-story industrial property, but...
Boston Business Journal King Street Properties plans to build a 700,000-square-foot life-sciences complex in the Boston suburb of Devens, Mass The Boston developer is constructing the five-building property on a 45-acre site on Jackson Road The...
Kansas City Business Journal Midas Hospitality has opened the 128-room SpringHill Suites hotel in Overland Park, Kan The property, at 4081 Indian Creek Parkway, is less than 20 miles from downtown Kansas City, Kan, and cost about $20 million to...