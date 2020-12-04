Log In or Subscribe to read more
CIM Group has provided $685 million of construction financing against the Royal Palm Residences, a 48-unit residential condominium development in Boca Raton, Fla Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Group P6, a Boca Raton developer, is...
Multi Housing News Vazza Real Estate Group has acquired the 161-unit Chestnut Heights Townhomes, a partial affordable-housing complex in Olathe, Kan, for $177 million, or $109,938/unit The Quincy, Mass, real estate company funded its purchase with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $623 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 428-unit Estates at New Albany apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The loan allowed the property’s owner, the Connor Group of...
Crain’s Chicago Business KKR & Co is nearing the close of a $800 million acquisition of a portfolio of roughly 100 warehouses across the United States, in markets like Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Baltimore Barclays PLC is providing about...
Kansas City Business Journal Midas Hospitality has opened the 128-room SpringHill Suites hotel in Overland Park, Kan The property, at 4081 Indian Creek Parkway, is less than 20 miles from downtown Kansas City, Kan, and cost about $20 million to...
CMBS delinquencies inched lower again last month, to $441 billion from $448 billion in October, according to Trepp LLC The November tally amounts to 818 percent of the $5397 billion universe tracked by Trepp and compares with the 828 percent...
Dallas CityBizList Greystone has provided $229 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against Carriage Homes on the Lake, a 147-unit multifamily property in the Dallas suburb of...
United Overseas Bank has provided $150 million of financing against the 592-room Fairmont San Francisco hotel The five-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 114-year-old property, at 950 Mason St, is owned by Mirae Asset Global...
Cleveland Business Journal Plymouth Industrial REIT has acquired 10 industrial buildings totaling 21 million square feet in Canton, Ohio, and Akron, Ohio, for $94 million, or $4476/sf The portfolio previously was owned by Raith Capital Partners The...