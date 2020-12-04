Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $316 million of construction financing for the development of a 700,000-square-foot warehouse at 55-15 Grand Ave in Queens, NY A venture of LBA Realty and RXR Realty is developing the property, which is...
Crain’s New York Business LCOR Inc has filed plans to construct a 322-unit apartment building in Brooklyn, NY The 26-story property, at 1515 Surf Ave, will include 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 193 parking spaces The New York...
Dallas CityBizList KKR & Co has bought a pair of industrial properties with a total of 18 million square feet in Dallas and Houston for $171 million, or $95/sf Hines of Houston sold the fully leased fulfillment centers, whose locations were not...
Houston Business Journal Lowe’s Cos Inc is planning a 15 million-square-foot distribution center in New Caney, Texas, about 30 miles north of Houston The Morrisville, NC, home improvement company is expected to open the property in July...
Dallas Business Journal Cabot Properties Inc has purchased a 1 million-square-foot Amazoncom fulfillment center near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport CLX Ventures sold the property, at 2601 South Airfield Drive in Dallas, which is part of...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Cantor Fitzgerald, Silverstein Properties Inc and University Place Associates is planning on constructing a 250,000-square-foot life-sciences and office building in Philadelphia The eight-story property, at...
Worcester Business Journal Finard Properties plans to demolish the 308,863-square-foot Greendale Mall in Worcester, Mass, and replace it with a 121,000-sf warehouse The buzz is Amazoncom Inc may fully lease the single-story industrial property, but...
Boston Business Journal King Street Properties plans to build a 700,000-square-foot life-sciences complex in the Boston suburb of Devens, Mass The Boston developer is constructing the five-building property on a 45-acre site on Jackson Road The...
San Antonio Business Journal LivCor, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, has sold the 462-unit Ashley Oaks apartments in San Antonio Silver Point Group bought the 22-building property, at 16400 Henderson Pass, which was built between 1985 and 1995 The...