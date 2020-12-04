Log In or Subscribe to read more
RENTVcom Jay Paul Co has acquired the 90-unit Encore luxury apartments in Redwood City, Calif, for $735 million, or $816,667/unit The San Francisco company bought the property from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach, Calif, in a deal brokered by...
Crain’s New York Business Reuben Bros has agreed to acquire the 189-room Surrey Hotel in Manhattan The British investment company is buying the property from Denihan Hospitality Group of New York The hotel, at 20 East 76th St, has been...
Nearon Enterprises has purchased two multifamily properties with 231 units in the Sacramento, Calif, area for $342 million The Walnut Creek, Calif, family office bought the complexes from the Jacobson Co of Los Angeles, which was represented by...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Sam Moon Group and Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground next week on the 283-room JW Marriott hotel in downtown Dallas The 15-story luxury property is being built atop of a 10-story parking garage at Ross Avenue...
Houston Business Journal Lowe’s Cos Inc is planning a 15 million-square-foot distribution center in New Caney, Texas, about 30 miles north of Houston The Morrisville, NC, home improvement company is expected to open the property in July...
Dallas Business Journal Cabot Properties Inc has purchased a 1 million-square-foot Amazoncom fulfillment center near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport CLX Ventures sold the property, at 2601 South Airfield Drive in Dallas, which is part of...
A venture of Griffith Properties and Dune Real Estate Partners has paid $76 million, or $12020/sf, for Boston Dedham Commerce Park, a 632,188-square-foot industrial property in Boston’s Hyde Park area The venture bought the five-building...
RENTVcom The Bendetti Co has acquired the 113,900-square-foot La Crosse Business Park in Colton, Calif, for $123 million, or $10799/sf The Irvine, Calif, company financed its purchase with a $101 million loan from Prime Finance JLL Capital Markets...
Spear Street Capital has sold a 90 percent stake in the Arborcrest Corporate Campus in the Philadelphia suburb of Blue Bell, Pa, in a deal valuing the 855,600-square-foot complex at $225 million, or nearly $263/sf The San Francisco investment...