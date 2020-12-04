Log In or Subscribe to read more
Riaz Capital has paid $195 million, or $207,447/unit, for Niles Station, a 94-unit apartment property in Fremont, Calif The Oakland, Calif, developer was represented in the transaction by Transwestern Real Estate Services, which also represented the...
Multi Housing News Vazza Real Estate Group has acquired the 161-unit Chestnut Heights Townhomes, a partial affordable-housing complex in Olathe, Kan, for $177 million, or $109,938/unit The Quincy, Mass, real estate company funded its purchase with...
Triangle Business Journal Bluerock Real Estate has paid $52 million, or about $195,489/unit, for the 266-unit Carrington at Perimeter Park apartments in Morrisville, NC The New York investor bought the property from Gamma Real Estate, which had...
South Florida Business Journal New York Life Real Estate Investors has bought Park-Line Palm Beaches, a 290-unit apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $11475 million, or about $395,690/unit Florida East Coast Industries sold the 26-story...
Charlotte Business Journal Manchester Capital Management has purchased Southend Commons, a 167,000-square-foot flex industrial property in Charlotte, NC, for $235 million, or about $14072/sf The Manchester, Vt, company acquired the nine-building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ares Management Corp and Regis Group PLC have formed Haven Capital to invest in the land beneath commercial properties across the United States The venture plans on investing up to $12 billion by the middle...
RENTVcom Jay Paul Co has acquired the 90-unit Encore luxury apartments in Redwood City, Calif, for $735 million, or $816,667/unit The San Francisco company bought the property from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach, Calif, in a deal brokered by...
Crain’s New York Business Reuben Bros has agreed to acquire the 189-room Surrey Hotel in Manhattan The British investment company is buying the property from Denihan Hospitality Group of New York The hotel, at 20 East 76th St, has been...
Nearon Enterprises has purchased two multifamily properties with 231 units in the Sacramento, Calif, area for $342 million The Walnut Creek, Calif, family office bought the complexes from the Jacobson Co of Los Angeles, which was represented by...