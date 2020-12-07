Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The Stark family is offering for sale the 900,000-square-foot development site at 94-01 Sutphin Blvd in Queens, NY The 14-acre property, known as Queens Pinnacle, is next to a Long Island railroad station in the...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $400 million of financing against 605 Third Ave, a 11 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Eastdil Secured arranged the debt, which has a 10-year term and is expected to be securitized in...
Dallas Business Journal Sewell BMW of Grapevine has leased 252,400 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas Clarion Partners owns the property and was represented in the deal by Stream Realty Partners Centurion Real...
Triangle Business Journal Bluerock Real Estate has paid $52 million, or about $195,489/unit, for the 266-unit Carrington at Perimeter Park apartments in Morrisville, NC The New York investor bought the property from Gamma Real Estate, which had...
South Florida Business Journal New York Life Real Estate Investors has bought Park-Line Palm Beaches, a 290-unit apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $11475 million, or about $395,690/unit Florida East Coast Industries sold the 26-story...
Charlotte Business Journal Manchester Capital Management has purchased Southend Commons, a 167,000-square-foot flex industrial property in Charlotte, NC, for $235 million, or about $14072/sf The Manchester, Vt, company acquired the nine-building...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of North American Properties wants to build a 245-unit apartment project in Brevard County, Fla Construction could start as early as this spring on the project, which is tentatively being called the Viera Town...
Triangle Business Journal Aventon Cos is starting work soon on Aventon North Ridge, a 372-unit luxury apartment property in North Raleigh, NC The Raleigh developer recently closed on its $1445 million purchase of the property’s 39-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ares Management Corp and Regis Group PLC have formed Haven Capital to invest in the land beneath commercial properties across the United States The venture plans on investing up to $12 billion by the middle...