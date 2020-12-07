Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Goldman Sachs is considering moving the headquarters of its asset-management arm to South Florida The asset-management division currently is based at 200 West St in Manhattan, but the company has been looking for...
Crain’s New York Business The Stark family is offering for sale the 900,000-square-foot development site at 94-01 Sutphin Blvd in Queens, NY The 14-acre property, known as Queens Pinnacle, is next to a Long Island railroad station in the...
CIM Group has provided $685 million of construction financing against the Royal Palm Residences, a 48-unit residential condominium development in Boca Raton, Fla Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Group P6, a Boca Raton developer, is...
Multi Housing News Vazza Real Estate Group has acquired the 161-unit Chestnut Heights Townhomes, a partial affordable-housing complex in Olathe, Kan, for $177 million, or $109,938/unit The Quincy, Mass, real estate company funded its purchase with...
Multi Housing News Merchants Bank of Indiana has provided $215 million of construction financing for the development of a 128-unit apartment complex in Minneapolis The property, The Bessemer at Seward Commons, is being developed at 2200 Snelling Ave...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $316 million of construction financing for the development of a 700,000-square-foot warehouse at 55-15 Grand Ave in Queens, NY A venture of LBA Realty and RXR Realty is developing the property, which is...
Crain’s New York Business Reuben Bros has agreed to acquire the 189-room Surrey Hotel in Manhattan The British investment company is buying the property from Denihan Hospitality Group of New York The hotel, at 20 East 76th St, has been...
Crain’s New York Business LCOR Inc has filed plans to construct a 322-unit apartment building in Brooklyn, NY The 26-story property, at 1515 Surf Ave, will include 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 193 parking spaces The New York...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $623 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 428-unit Estates at New Albany apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The loan allowed the property’s owner, the Connor Group of...