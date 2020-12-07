Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Goldman Sachs is considering moving the headquarters of its asset-management arm to South Florida The asset-management division currently is based at 200 West St in Manhattan, but the company has been looking for...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $400 million of financing against 605 Third Ave, a 11 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Eastdil Secured arranged the debt, which has a 10-year term and is expected to be securitized in...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $316 million of construction financing for the development of a 700,000-square-foot warehouse at 55-15 Grand Ave in Queens, NY A venture of LBA Realty and RXR Realty is developing the property, which is...
Crain’s New York Business Reuben Bros has agreed to acquire the 189-room Surrey Hotel in Manhattan The British investment company is buying the property from Denihan Hospitality Group of New York The hotel, at 20 East 76th St, has been...
Crain’s New York Business LCOR Inc has filed plans to construct a 322-unit apartment building in Brooklyn, NY The 26-story property, at 1515 Surf Ave, will include 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 193 parking spaces The New York...
Philadelphia Business Journal Brandolini Cos is offering for sale six grocery-anchored shopping centers with a combined 741,902 square feet in the Philadelphia area JLL is marketing the portfolio, which could sell for about $125 million, or $168/sf...
Commercial Observer Home Depot has renewed its lease for 120,000 square feet at 28-40 West 23rd St in Manhattan The lease is for 15 years Williams Equities owns the property, which sits between Fifth and Sixth avenues In October, Home Depot agreed...
Worcester Business Journal Finard Properties plans to demolish the 308,863-square-foot Greendale Mall in Worcester, Mass, and replace it with a 121,000-sf warehouse The buzz is Amazoncom Inc may fully lease the single-story industrial property, but...
Boston Business Journal King Street Properties plans to build a 700,000-square-foot life-sciences complex in the Boston suburb of Devens, Mass The Boston developer is constructing the five-building property on a 45-acre site on Jackson Road The...