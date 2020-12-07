Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Champion Partners is planning to build a 416,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas If approved, construction could start by early next year The industrial project, dubbed Tradepoint 20/45, is being planned for a development site on...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to begin soon on a 1 million-square-foot shipping hub in Lancaster, Texas, about 36 miles southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport DSV International, a Clark, NJ, logistics company, is...
Dallas Business Journal Sewell BMW of Grapevine has leased 252,400 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas Clarion Partners owns the property and was represented in the deal by Stream Realty Partners Centurion Real...
Riaz Capital has paid $195 million, or $207,447/unit, for Niles Station, a 94-unit apartment property in Fremont, Calif The Oakland, Calif, developer was represented in the transaction by Transwestern Real Estate Services, which also represented the...
Multi Housing News Vazza Real Estate Group has acquired the 161-unit Chestnut Heights Townhomes, a partial affordable-housing complex in Olathe, Kan, for $177 million, or $109,938/unit The Quincy, Mass, real estate company funded its purchase with...
Triangle Business Journal Bluerock Real Estate has paid $52 million, or about $195,489/unit, for the 266-unit Carrington at Perimeter Park apartments in Morrisville, NC The New York investor bought the property from Gamma Real Estate, which had...
South Florida Business Journal New York Life Real Estate Investors has bought Park-Line Palm Beaches, a 290-unit apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $11475 million, or about $395,690/unit Florida East Coast Industries sold the 26-story...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has sold the 203,335-square-foot office building at 581 Main St in Woodbridge Township, NJ, for $61 million, or $300/sf, to its main tenant, Plymouth Rock Group of Cos The eight-story building, near the Garden State Parkway,...
Charlotte Business Journal Manchester Capital Management has purchased Southend Commons, a 167,000-square-foot flex industrial property in Charlotte, NC, for $235 million, or about $14072/sf The Manchester, Vt, company acquired the nine-building...