The Real Deal A venture of the Chetrit Group and Clipper Equity has secured $2075 million of financing against the unsold units at the Gramercy Square residential condominium development in Manhattan G4 Capital Partners provided the debt, which was...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Apartment Living is building a 379-unit project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The four-story property, dubbed Ferro, is being built on five acres along Avenue K at 11th Street, north of the George Bush...
Orlando Business Journal Hanover Capital Partners wants to build a 425,120-square-foot warehouse property in Groveland, Fla, about 30 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Orlando developer has proposed building the industrial facility on a roughly 30-acre...
South Florida Business Journal AMLI Residential has submitted a proposal to build a 316-unit apartment project in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The residential developer is planning the property, dubbed AMLI Wynwood, for a 218-acre site at 70...
Atlanta Business Chronicle South City Partners has filed plans for a mixed-use development in Hapeville, Ga, about 35 miles northeast of the Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport Plans for the project call for 274 luxury apartment units, 22...
Triangle Business Journal Castle Development Partners has proposed building the Timber Drive Apartments, a 272-unit complex in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC The project is being planned for 175 acres off Timber Drive East The...
Triad Business Journal A venture of Williams Development and Ramm Capital Partners is planning to build a 280,550-square-foot industrial property in Greensboro, NC The developers, both of which are based in Winston-Salem, NC, have proposed building...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Peak Capital Partners has acquired the 231-unit Royal Oaks Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of Eagan, Minn, for $465 million, or $201,29870/unit The Provo, Utah, investor bought the property from Timberland...
Dallas Morning News Champion Partners is planning to build a 416,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas If approved, construction could start by early next year The industrial project, dubbed Tradepoint 20/45, is being planned for a development site on...