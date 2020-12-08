Log In or Subscribe to read more
Spruce Capital Partners has acquired a portfolio of six apartment properties totaling 507 units in the suburbs of Des Moines, Iowa, for $567 million, or about $111,834/unit The New York investment manager bought the portfolio from BBK Apartments of...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $28 million of financing for the construction of the 196-unit Bungalows on Bowlin apartment property in Maricopa, Ariz The property is being developed by Cavan Cos of Scottsdale, Ariz, on a 17-acre parcel at Bowlin...
The Real Deal Arena Investors has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court alleging that Happy Living Development defaulted on a $26 million loan against the 46-unit residential condominium building at 310 West 133rd St in Manhattan’s...
The Real Deal A venture of the Chetrit Group and Clipper Equity has secured $2075 million of financing against the unsold units at the Gramercy Square residential condominium development in Manhattan G4 Capital Partners provided the debt, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Properties has negotiated a one-year extension for the $2797 million CMBS loan against the Tysons Galleria Mall in McLean, Va The loan, securitized through BBCMS Trust, 2013-TYSN,...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Apartment Living is building a 379-unit project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The four-story property, dubbed Ferro, is being built on five acres along Avenue K at 11th Street, north of the George Bush...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has originated $429Mln of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the acquisition of the 288-unit Hudson Cary West Apartments in Cary, NC, about 10 miles northwest of Raleigh, NC The loan...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $400 million of financing against 605 Third Ave, a 11 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Eastdil Secured arranged the debt, which has a 10-year term and is expected to be securitized in...
CIM Group has provided $685 million of construction financing against the Royal Palm Residences, a 48-unit residential condominium development in Boca Raton, Fla Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Group P6, a Boca Raton developer, is...