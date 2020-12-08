Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Thor Equities Group has sold the 16,280-square-foot retail building at 164 Fifth Ave in Manhattan for $40 million, or $2,457/sf An unidentified Middle East investor acquired the property, which Thor, led...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Apartment Living is building a 379-unit project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The four-story property, dubbed Ferro, is being built on five acres along Avenue K at 11th Street, north of the George Bush...
Multi Housing News Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has acquired the 240-unit Solare Apartments in Santa Ana, Calif, for $638 million, or $265,833/unit As part of its purchase, the Irvine, Calif, company assumed a $373 million Freddie Mac mortgage...
South Florida Business Journal Banesco USA has bought a 59,140-square-foot office building near the Miami International Airport for $1195 million, or about $20206/sf Windhaven Insurance sold the property, on 28 acres at 3155 NW 77th Ave, which was...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $358 million for a portfolio of 13 industrial properties totaling 21 million square feet The non-traded REIT acquired the portfolio from Iron Mountain Inc of Boston, which is leasing back the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GID Real Estate Investments has paid $139 million, or $526,515/unit, for the 264-unit Edison on the Charles apartment property in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the...
Gelfund Real Estate has paid $4625 million, or $175,856/unit, for the 263-unit Gatewater Landing apartment complex in Glen Burnie, Md The Philadelphia investment manager bought the property, at 7357 Ridgewater Court, from L3C Capital Partners of New...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has paid $1294 million, or $20460/sf, for four industrial properties with 632,497 square feet in Southern California The Los Angeles industrial REIT, whose portfolio now consists of more than 30 million sf, bought the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Peak Capital Partners has acquired the 231-unit Royal Oaks Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of Eagan, Minn, for $465 million, or $201,29870/unit The Provo, Utah, investor bought the property from Timberland...