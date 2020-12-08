Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture of the Chetrit Group and Clipper Equity has secured $2075 million of financing against the unsold units at the Gramercy Square residential condominium development in Manhattan G4 Capital Partners provided the debt, which was...
New York Post A venture of RXR Realty and investor David Werner is seeking tenants for its 11 million-square-foot office building at 5 Times Square in Manhattan The 39-story property will be vacant in 2022 when its anchor, EY, departs for 1...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Properties has negotiated a one-year extension for the $2797 million CMBS loan against the Tysons Galleria Mall in McLean, Va The loan, securitized through BBCMS Trust, 2013-TYSN,...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Apartment Living is building a 379-unit project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The four-story property, dubbed Ferro, is being built on five acres along Avenue K at 11th Street, north of the George Bush...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has originated $429Mln of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the acquisition of the 288-unit Hudson Cary West Apartments in Cary, NC, about 10 miles northwest of Raleigh, NC The loan...
Crain’s New York Business Goldman Sachs is considering moving the headquarters of its asset-management arm to South Florida The asset-management division currently is based at 200 West St in Manhattan, but the company has been looking for...
Crain’s New York Business The Stark family is offering for sale the 900,000-square-foot development site at 94-01 Sutphin Blvd in Queens, NY The 14-acre property, known as Queens Pinnacle, is next to a Long Island railroad station in the...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $400 million of financing against 605 Third Ave, a 11 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Eastdil Secured arranged the debt, which has a 10-year term and is expected to be securitized in...
CIM Group has provided $685 million of construction financing against the Royal Palm Residences, a 48-unit residential condominium development in Boca Raton, Fla Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Group P6, a Boca Raton developer, is...